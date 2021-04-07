DNREC Holds Generator Improvement Rule Training Webinar

The DNREC Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances’ Compliance and Permitting section will host a Hazardous Waste Generator Improvement Rule training webinar April 19 and April 21 for the state’s large quantity generators of hazardous waste and for small and very small quantity generators of hazardous waste.

The training is being offered in two sessions – the April 19 session will focus on topics related to large quantity generators of hazardous waste, while the April 21 session will focus on small and very small quantity generators. Both two-hour afternoon sessions will cover changes to the Universal Waste Rule, used oil management, and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) Info industry application.

Information to register for both sessions can be found on the DNREC online calendar. Attendees are welcome to register for one or both sessions.

Both sessions will be recorded. Presentation materials and recordings will be available on the DNREC website after the training. The final amendments to Delaware’s Regulations Governing Hazardous Waste can be viewed online.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances ensures Delaware’s wastes are managed to protect human life, health, safety and the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

###