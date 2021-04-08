Automotive Exhaust Maker to Add 96 New Jobs in Wayne County

AP Emissions Technologies, an automotive exhaust manufacturer, will create 96 new jobs in Wayne County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $400,000 to expand its e-commerce operations in Goldsboro.

“North Carolina-grown companies, like AP Emissions Technologies know the strength of our workforce, economy and quality of life,” said Governor Cooper. “We are delighted to have this family-owned company continue to invest and create more job opportunities in eastern North Carolina.”

AP Emission Technologies started manufacturing exhaust and emissions products for cars and trucks in 1927. In 1974, the company opened a factory in Goldsboro and added a distribution center in 1995. The company offers a complete line of products to wholesale and retail customers who service the professional automotive repair trade. AP Emissions’ expansion will repurpose the company’s reclamation building to increase the capacity of its e-commerce operations and provide dedicated space in support of this growing segment of their business. The company’s production, warehouse and distribution operations will be expanded to meet the increased sales activity.

“At AP Emissions Technologies we’ve always believed in giving back to our community and we are proud to continue to invest in this area and continue to bring opportunities to the members of the Wayne County community” said Jessica Wolfe, HR Manager at AP Emissions Technologies.

“When 90-year-old companies reinvest in North Carolina, it underscores our ability to support their long-term success,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “As one of Wayne County’s largest employers, this expansion will allow AP Emissions Technologies to continue evolving with its e-commerce functions and innovative approaches to manufacturing and distribution.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led a team of partners in supporting AP Emission’s decision to locate these operations in North Carolina. New positions include welders, machinists, stockers, forklift operators, setup operators, general and managerial staff. The average annual salary for all new positions is $40,760, creating a potential payroll impact of more than $3.9 million per year. Wayne County’s overall average annual wage is $38,401.

A performance-based grant of $125,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with AP Emissions Technologies’ expansion plans. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Global TransPark Economic Development Region, North Carolina Community College System, Wayne Community College, Wayne County, Wayne County Development Alliance and North Carolina’s Southeast.

###