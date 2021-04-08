VALLEY TECH SYSTEMS PROVIDES EMERGING TECH TO LOCKHEED MARTIN FOR NEXT GENERATION INTERCEPTOR
Transitioning Small Business Innovation Research to Meet Homeland Defense Needs
The transition of our novel technology . . . illustrates the important role of the SBIR program in capitalizing on the technological innovations of small businesses.”RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valley Tech Systems, Inc., will develop an innovative solid-propulsion subsystem for Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) for its Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) contract with the Missile Defense Agency (MDA). As part of Lockheed Martin’s industry team, Valley Tech Systems will provide a booster rocket roll control subsystem to assist in stabilizing the NGI missile’s flight trajectory.
— Russell Carlson
The NGI’s mission is to protect the homeland against advanced missile threats from rogue nations with a modern, never-fail weapon system as an evolution of the currently deployed Ground-based Midcourse Defense element’s ground-based interceptor.
Valley Tech Systems developed the solid-propulsion roll control technology under a series of Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts from the MDA and the U.S. Air Force. Derivations of the solid-propulsion technology also are under development for future application to U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force missiles through additional SBIR contracts.
“The transition of our novel technology to this critical homeland missile defense program illustrates the important role of the SBIR program in capitalizing on the technological innovations of small businesses,” said Russell Carlson, vice president, Aerospace Division, Valley Tech Systems.
Valley Tech Systems’ innovative hot gas, throttling and extinguishment and reignition technologies regulate the use of solid propellant to achieve levels of precision and long-duration operation that approach those of liquid and cold-gas systems. Solid propulsion systems offer superior reliability, safety and affordability.
Valley Tech Systems, Inc., is an aerospace engineering company that specializes in innovative rocket propulsion systems and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) systems. The privately held company has offices in Folsom, Calif., Reno, Nev., and Dayton, Ohio. More information is available at www.vts-i.com.
The views expressed are those of Valley Tech Systems and do not constitute an endorsement by the Missile Defense Agency.
Lynn Fisher
Valley Tech Systems, Inc.
+1 408-505-6026
lynn.fisher@vts-i.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn