Zein E. Obagi Jr., President of Obagi Law Group, PC, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Employment Law Firm - 2021”

Zein Obagi Jr.

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zein E. Obagi Jr., President at Obagi Law Group, PC, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Employment Law Firm - 2021”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,400 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Zein E. Obagi Jr. and Obagi Law Group in our BoLAA family."

Zein E. Obagi Jr. is a graduate of UC Berkeley (BA, political science) and the University of Southern California, Gould School of Law (JD). He has been serving Californians as a licensed attorney for more than a decade. After serving in a variety of law firms in California, he founded Obagi Law Group, PC, in 2012.

After founding Obagi Law Group, PC, Zein has built a team of skilled attorneys who specialize in cases of discrimination, unlawful retaliation, wrongful termination, and other abuses in the workplace. He has the reputation of a fierce advocate for employees facing hostile employers, and individuals facing a loss of assets due to dishonest business partners.

Among the recent successes of Zein E. Obagin Jr. and Obagi Law Group, PC, are cases of employment litigation, business litigation, and Cannabis Law. Zein serves as Co-Chair of Programs with the LACBA Small Firm Section. He was also appointed to a pair of LACBA committees in 2020 — the President’s Advisory Committee on Women in the Legal Profession and the Judicial Appointments Committee.