CARIBBEAN TRAVEL MARKETPLACE REGISTRATION OPENS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration has opened for the region’s most anticipated travel trade event, Caribbean Travel Marketplace. Slated for May 11-14, 2021, the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA)-hosted event will be virtual this year.
Vanessa Ledesma, CHTA’s Acting CEO and Director General, foresees a dynamic and robust gathering as “the world emerges from COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and the pent-up demand for travel fuels the revival of the Caribbean’s main bread earner, tourism.”
Noting the advantages of a virtual conference, she asserted participants will be able to add more meetings to their schedules from the comfort of their offices, while saving on travel and accommodation expenses.
Ledesma anticipates vibrant exchanges as participants interact with regional and international colleagues in a cyber-setting. The virtual event allows more time to engage with trade, consumer media and influencers; network; and showcase destinations. “Regional stakeholders should avail themselves of this special opportunity to improve their pandemic-battered bottom lines,” she stated.
To accommodate expanded offerings, Caribbean Travel Marketplace will be held over the course of four days instead of its traditional two-day run. “The virtual format allows us to incorporate other elements to supplement the event without impacting the core appointments,” said Ledesma, who encouraged participants to review the “How to Marketplace” webinar, which guides attendees through the myriad Marketplace offerings.
Pre-conference informational sessions will help attendees gain a better understanding of regional destinations as well as what they should know about the rapidly changing entry requirements and safety protocols.
To spur participation, CHTA has created flexible, affordable registration fees, and would-be attendees are encouraged to take advantage of reduced “Early Arrival” fees that are available until April 12.
In addition to the wide variety of business and networking opportunities available during Marketplace, Ledesma’s team plans to highlight the region’s unique attributes. “This year, we are especially excited to showcase our diverse culture and iconic hospitality. We will use the virtual platform to host a truly memorable gathering which will confirm and reinforce the Caribbean’s position as a leader in the global tourism landscape.”
Caribbean Travel Marketplace will also introduce participants to the association’s membership drive, “CHTA: Forward Together”, which reminds stakeholders why membership in the preeminent trade association is vital for destinations and for the profitability of the private sector, which fuels the Caribbean tourism and hospitality industry. CHTA membership, Ledesma contends, “signals you are a serious player in the most important economic driver the Caribbean has ever seen.”
For more details about registering for Caribbean Travel Marketplace 39, please visit https://chtamarketplace.com/marketplace/registration or email events@caribbeanhotelandtourism.com.
About the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA)
The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) is the Caribbean's leading association representing the interests of national hotel and tourism associations and the region's private sector. For more than 55 years, CHTA has been the backbone of the Caribbean hospitality industry. Working with some 1,000 hotel and allied members, and 33 National Hotel Associations, CHTA is shaping the Caribbean's future and helping members to grow their businesses. Whether helping to navigate critical issues in sales and marketing, sustainability, legislative issues, emerging technologies, climate change, data and intelligence or, looking for avenues and ideas to better market and manage businesses, CHTA is helping members on issues which matter most.
For further information, visit www.caribbeanhotelandtourism.com.
