Learn about squirrel hunting at April 27 MDC program

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Squirrel hunting has a long tradition in many parts of the Ozarks. It’s a great way to enjoy the outdoors and provide wild game for the table.

People can learn more about the basics of squirrel hunting on April 27 at a free clinic at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. The clinic, “Learning to Hunt: Squirrel Hunting” will be 6-8 p.m. The event is open to all ages. The Dalton Range is located near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61.

Topics that will be covered in the course by MDC Outdoor Education Center Specialist Keith Debow will include hunting strategies, regulations, firearms safety, and how to care for harvested game. This course will be good preparation for Missouri’s squirrel season, which opens May 22 and runs through Feb. 15, 2022. COVID-19 precautions will be in place during this workshop. That means:

Only pre-registered students and MDC staff will be allowed in the Dalton Range classroom.

All MDC staff helping with this event will be required to wear a facemask and practice social distancing.

All students are encouraged to wear a facemask and must practice social distancing.

All students will be asked to use hand sanitizer when arriving and prior to handling firearms.

Everyone will be asked self-certification questions related to COVID-19. People who answer “yes” to any of the questions should not attend the workshop.

People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176974

People can find out about other upcoming programs at the Andy Dalton Range by calling 417-742-4361. Also, MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting the words “MDC Dalton” to 468311.