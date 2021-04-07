Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,785 in the last 365 days.

Rockford Public Schools and Kelly Education Invite Parents, Unemployed Professionals and College Students to Consider Jobs at Their Local Schools

Attend a recruiting event on April 14 for substitute teachers and paraprofessionals

/EIN News/ -- ROCKFORD, Ill., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pandemic has opened the door to a potentially unexplored and meaningful career path for parents, unemployed professionals and college students who may not have considered teaching. Kelly Education invites candidates who have a passion for learning to apply to be a substitute teacher or paraprofessional for K-12 students.

RECRUITMENT EVENT

WHERE: Rockford Public Schools District Office – Board Room
  501 7th St., Rockford, IL 61104
   
WHEN:  9am – 3pm on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 
   
WHY:  The community can play a critical role in helping the education system get back on track post-COVID.
   
  Whether a candidate is just entering the education field, has been a substitute teacher for many years, or is a retired professional who's never taught before, Kelly Education will provide thorough training to make sure employees are ready for the classroom on Day 1.

Candidates are welcome to “walk-in” anytime between 9am to 3pm to meet with a Kelly Representative or may schedule an appointment during one of the available timeslots by clicking on the following Calendly Link: https://calendly.com/macl896/rockford-public-schools-job-fair.

** This is a socially-distanced event. Face coverings or masks are required. **

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/573350d6-1912-4328-a599-445191166972


CONTACT:   Visit www.kellyeducationjobs.com to apply online or contact Macey Lewis, Kelly Education, 815-770-5575 or MACL896@kellyservices.com.

Media Contact:  Anna Schryver, anna.schryver@kellyservices.com or 248-469-0522

Primary Logo

Consider a meaningful career in your neighborhood schools.

Kelly Education invites candidates who have a passion for learning to apply to be a substitute teacher or paraprofessional for K-12 students in the Rockford school district.

You just read:

Rockford Public Schools and Kelly Education Invite Parents, Unemployed Professionals and College Students to Consider Jobs at Their Local Schools

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.