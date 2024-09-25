Press Release

Nokia joins the AI Pact, a new framework to prepare for the European Union’s AI Act





AI Pact initiative is aimed at facilitating companies’ early preparation for compliance with the new EU AI Act covering the use of AI systems.

Nokia’s AI Pact pledges demonstrate an ongoing commitment to the responsible, innovative and business-oriented implementation of AI.

Nokia has built up strong expertise in trustworthy AI and governance, and actively contributes to the creation of European standards that enable compliance with the AI Act.

Nokia welcomes this opportunity to share its learnings and work together with industry peers and the EU AI Office.

25 September 2024

Espoo, Finland – Nokia announced today that it has officially joined the AI Pact, a voluntary framework to prepare for compliance with the European Union’s AI Act.

The AI Act is a binding legal framework that regulates the use of AI systems according to the level of risk they pose. The AI Act came into force in August 2024, and its significant obligations will take effect in stages over the next three years.

The AI Pact is a business-focused initiative to help companies prepare for full compliance with the Act, adapt their existing AI compliance processes, and share their ideas and experience through EU-organized workshops.

Ingrid Viitanen, General Counsel, Nokia Strategy & Technology, said: “Nokia’s AI Pact pledges underscore our ongoing commitment to the responsible, innovative and business-oriented implementation of artificial intelligence in our AI-powered products and services. Nokia has set up an AI Governance Framework program to strengthen our internal AI-related processes and build trust with stakeholders, including customers, suppliers and authorities. In parallel, we continue to contribute actively to building industry standards reflecting the AI Act’s requirements. We look forward to sharing our learnings collaboratively and transparently with our industry peers and with the EU AI Office.”

Nokia’s research arm, Nokia Bell Labs, is an industry leader in AI technologies and its applications to communication networks and industrial automation solutions. Nokia Bell Labs has a strong emphasis on Responsible AI and in 2022 defined six principles to guide AI research and development in the future along the lines of fairness, reliability, privacy, transparency, sustainability and accountability. These principles continue to be relevant as Nokia embraces the telecom industry’s renewed focus on environmental sustainability, social responsibility and good governance.

