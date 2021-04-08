Lightning Carpet Care Marks 6 Years Serving Customers in the Orlando Area
We treat every home and business we enter with the utmost care and respect, and I believe that's why we have found so much success here.”APOPKA, FL, USA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lightning Carpet Care is pleased to celebrate its 6-year anniversary of serving the greater Orlando area. Based in Apopka, Lightning Carpet Care is family-owned and operated and offers a wide variety of both residential and business cleaning services for carpets and rugs, tile, grout, wood floors, and upholstery.
— Eli Rodriguez, Owner
When owner Eli Rodriguez went into the carpet cleaning industry over a decade ago, he decided to make his mark by offering customers the most reliable and careful service. Lightning Carpet Care's current five-star review average on Google (with nearly 200 reviews as of this writing) is a testament to his commitment to following through with this vision.
Eli's philosophy is simple: work hard, communicate with customers and treat their homes as if they were his own. One of the things that keeps him coming back to work every day for so many years is the simple joy of meeting with clients and seeing their reactions as they watch their offices and living spaces transform. As Eli himself states, "I've enjoyed every moment of these last 6 years! We do our best to deliver amazing results every time because we love seeing how happy it makes our clients. We treat every home and business we enter with the utmost care and respect, and I believe that's why we have found so much success here."
Top-tier customer service makes a big difference, but technical cleaning knowledge is important too. This is where more than half a decade of experience comes in. Lightning Carpet Care carefully works with customers to determine the composition of the carpet (and any stains) to determine what the most effective and gentle cleaning solution will be. Another example of Lightning's attention to detail is the careful inspection of grout lines for damage before cleaning, something that other services sometimes neglect. And while most business is done during regular hours Monday through Friday, Lightning takes appointments on Saturdays to help clients fit high-quality cleanings into their busy schedule.
One of Eli's favorite jobs is reinvigorating clients’ sofas and couches. When these pieces of furniture become soiled or develop an odor, it can become very stressful as worries mount about hauling them out of the house and finding replacements. Refreshing a couch and making it like new again brings immense joy to clients.
And while the work ethic and customer communication at Lightning are old-school (in the best possible way), Eli is happy to adopt any useful modern technology. For example, clients often FaceTime with him ahead of the cleaning appointment to show him particular spots of damage.
Lightning Carpet Care services Orlando as well as the areas of Altamonte Springs, Apopka, Eustis, Mount Dora, Windermere, Winter Park, Winter Springs, and Winter Garden.
