Doc Swinson’s award-winning Whiskey Collection announces distribution throughout Washington State
Produced in Ferndale, WA, Doc Swinson’s has partnered with Prime Wine & Spirits for the distribution of their flagship products.FERNDALE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doc Swinson’s award-winning Whiskey Collection is excited to announce its distribution throughout Washington State with a heavy focus on Western Washington. Produced in Ferndale, WA, Doc Swinson’s has partnered with Prime Wine & Spirits for the distribution of their flagship products, Alter Ego Triple Cask Bourbon and Alter Ego Solera Aged Rye. For a short time, they will be offering Doc’s final release of 15- Year, Cask Strength, Kentucky Straight Bourbon, which was awarded the “2020 Bourbon of the Year” from the Beverage Testing Institute.
“Doc Swinson’s had a fantastic year, winning a number of awards and accolades which really put us on the map as a ‘must have’ whiskey,” said Steve Main, Head of Sales and Marketing for Doc Swinson’s. “What we’ve really enjoyed, however, is that people all over the world have been excited to get their hands on a bottle of Doc’s. It’s one thing to have critics say your product is good, but it’s quite another to enjoy extensive public support. We’re selling out before bottles even hit the shelves in many places.”
Doc Swinson’s Whiskey has made a name for itself throughout Texas, California, Georgia, Tennessee, and many other states over the last few years as a prime offering of American straight whiskies. Along with their ability to source phenomenal bourbon and whiskey such as the 15-year Kentucky bourbon, they also put together some unique finishing techniques based upon old-world traditions, borrowed from Scotland and Spain.
One place you can see these techniques is in Doc Swinson’s Alter Ego Series Triple Cask Bourbon. Created by aging a blend of six-year-old straight bourbons in the style of Scottish Whisky distillers, using Pedro Ximenez Sherry Butts, Oloroso Sherry Butts, and Cognac Puncheons, the finished bourbon is then blended and rested in ex-cognac foeders to finish the marrying process. This finishing technique allows for the artful mingling of the bourbon blend while teasing out delicate flavors from the finishing casks, resulting in a smooth, sweet, luxurious, and complex pour.
Doc Swinson’s Alter Ego Solera Aged Rye Whiskey is created by aging a blend of four- to six-year-old straight rye whiskeys in a rum cask solera. The solera design is derived from the Spanish sherry aging process in which barrels are stacked in a pyramid and a fraction of each barrel is pulled out over time, starting at the top and cascading its way to the bottom, until it is ultimately ready for bottling. This finishing technique allows for continual aging of the whiskey while producing a rich and flavorful dram with each pull.
“Doc Swinson’s is one of the only whiskey brands in the world to use the solera method and we encourage our customers to “save a dram’ of each bottle,’ said Main, “experiencing the slow evolution of the whiskey is a treat in and of itself.”
“These unique finishing processes are exciting whiskey drinkers around the globe,” said Head Blender Jesse Parker. “We are really eager to start sharing our latest blends in our hometown and to get some local feedback. Washington State produces a lot of world-class spirits, and we’re excited to be among them.”
Be on the lookout for the Alter Ego Series at your local Retailer. Haggen, Downtown Spirits, Total Wine, Bob’s Liquor, Whole Foods, Metropolitan Market, and many more will be carrying the product. If you’d like to see Doc at your favorite retailer, please have them reach out to their Prime Wine & Spirits Rep for availability. Who knows, you might get lucky and find a bottle of the final release of the 15-year Kentucky Bourbon!
