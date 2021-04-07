Webinar Series to Be Offered on Climate Change and Wildlife

CONTACT: Laura Ryder: (603) 271-3212 Nicola Whitley: (603) 271-3211 April 7, 2021

Concord, NH – If you have ever wondered how climate change is affecting wildlife, an upcoming series of webinars will be offered by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Public Affairs Division, Education Program and is sure to be of interest to you. Everyone has heard about warming temperatures and more powerful storms worldwide, and less snow and ice here in the Granite State, but these types of changes also have significant impacts on the animals that live here too.

This series of four webinars entitled “Climate Change and Wildlife in New Hampshire” takes a look at the specific effects of climate change in the state and how they are changing life for some of our species. These webinars are free and open to the public and will be provided on the Zoom platform as listed below. Webinars will also be recorded and available for viewing afterward on the NH Fish and Game website.

Webinar 1: Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) – Climate Change and Wildlife in New Hampshire: Introduction to Climate Change

Join NH Fish and Game and guest speaker Sherry Godlewski, Environmental Program Manager at the NH Department of Environmental Services, who will provide an overview of climate change and its specific impacts on New Hampshire, from the seacoast to the mountains. Many effects are already visible and are having an effect on people, plants, land, and wildlife.

Please click the link below to join this first webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84452402590 Or via Telephone Dial 1 646 876 9923 Webinar ID: 844 5240 2590

The three additional webinars in the series are on the following topics with dates to be announced.

Webinar 2: Climate Change and Wildlife in New Hampshire: Phenology, Timing Is Everything

Webinar 3: Climate Change and Wildlife in New Hampshire: Reconnecting the Watershed

Webinar 4: Climate Change and Wildlife in New Hampshire: Climate Change and the Marine Environment

To learn more about the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s work related to climate change, visit https://wildlife.state.nh.us/climate/index.html.