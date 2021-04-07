Acclaimed Realtor, Scott Aurich, Featured in Premier Real Estate Magazine, Top Agent Magazine

Scott Aurich

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed Realtor, Scott Aurich, continues to outperform everyone in the real estate world in the midst of a pandemic. Last year during the peak of the pandemic, he received big accolades and was recognized by The 2020 Real Trends & The Wall Street Journal. In the rankings, Aurich was placed in the top 100 for individual agents by sales volume, number 88 among national individual agents, and ranked number 1 among individual agents in Coronado. Now in 2021, Scott is yet again being featured in another major realty magazine, the Nationwide & International edition of Top Agent Magazine.

"I am overwhelmed with gratitude to have been selected be featured in Top Agent Magazine," states Scott Aurich. "I am so honored to have my work recognized in this way by. Many hours went into my work, and it means so much to me that the work that I am so passionate about also resonates with others."

Top Agent Magazine is the premier real estate magazine featuring the best real estate agents in the USA, Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Top Agent Magazine features the top-producing and most accomplished agents in the real estate industry, offering an in-depth look at their careers and providing a blueprint for their success. The real estate magazine first launched in Los Angeles and quickly expanded across the country and the world. Top Agent Magazine now has an edition in all 50 states as well as international, Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand editions of the magazine.

"I will continue my efforts and look forward to many years to come. I am humbled and appreciative. Thank you, Top Agent Magazine," concludes Scott Aurich.

Scott has over thirty years of diverse real estate sales experience. He has also developed single-family subdivisions, custom homes, luxury condominiums, and affordable housing. This extensive background in sales and development provides his clients with insights into what potential a property may have. Beginning in Residential Sales with his family's real estate business then owning and operating one of the more successful real estate brokerages in Coronado, California, Scott has been helping buy and sell real estate in Coronado since 1989.

Primarily focused on brokerage and development in Coronado, Scott has built a reputation for getting the job done. From representing buyers and sellers to negotiating with city government, regarding development of subsidized affordable housing, Scott proves in every transaction he knows what he is doing and stands behind his work.

Active in the community, a devoted father and husband, selling Coronado as the greatest place to live on earth comes from Scott's heart. He has earned the respect of his peers. As such, he was voted President of the Coronado Association of Realtors, and remains dedicated to creating an excellent working relationship amongst all of the Brokers and Agents on the Island.