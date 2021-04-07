Legendary Magician Mark Wilson Dies at 91

Mark Wilson and his wife Nani on the set of their CBS and ABC-TV series, Magic Land of Allakazam. Legendary magician Mark Wilson Young Greg Wilson levitating his parents, legendary magician Mark Wilson and his wife Nani.

Mark Wilson, the magician who pioneered popularizing the genre for mass audiences, proving its viability on television and film, died at the age of 91.

They told me, ‘Magic won't work on TV.'...Nani and I had proven, even with very competitive competition, that magic worked on network television.” — Mark Wilson