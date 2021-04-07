Continuing Education Course Helps MDs, PharmDs and MBAs Start Careers in Medical Affairs
Introduction to Medical Affairs in Medicine Development course offers skills and knowledge needed to transition from advanced degree to successful careerGOLDEN, CO, USA, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Affairs is one of the fastest growing functions in the biopharmaceutical and MedTech industries and yet there remains no clear educational path into the profession. Instead, Medical Affairs teams tend to hire employees with related degrees in medicine, business and pharmaceutical sciences and then depend on internal training to equip new employees with the needed skills. Now the Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) is partnering with IFAPP Academy to offer the course “Introduction to Medical Affairs in Medicines Development.” The 10-week instructor-led online course gives students with advanced degrees, healthcare providers seeking career change, and early-career Medical Affairs professionals the knowledge and skills needed to land a first position in Medical Affairs or progress into a more strategic role within the organization. Application deadline for the Spring 2021 cohort is April 12, 2021.
In fact, despite recent growth and increased prominence within the biopharmaceutical industry, the public and even many members of the healthcare community are unaware that Medical Affairs exists. Very basically, Medical Affairs is trusted source of scientific information that sits alongside Research & Development and Marketing/Commercial functions, helping healthcare providers, payors and policy makers learn to better use emerging drugs.
MAPS conceptualizes the Medical Affairs profession according to 12 Focus Area Working Groups, for example the following (full list HERE):
• Field Medical: Works directly with healthcare providers and other Key Opinion Leaders to optimize the patient benefit of new drugs
• Insights: Acts as a conduit into the organization for important learnings from the healthcare provider and patient experience
• Medical Communications: Ensures external stakeholders receive timely, fact-based information about emerging products
• Strategy & Launch Excellence: Plans for the successful launch of new products to market
• Patient-Centricity: Interfaces with patients, patient advocates, caregivers and others to ensure the biopharmaceutical industry is meeting patients’ needs.
• Evidence Generation: Creates and analyzes data (e.g., Real World Evidence, Clinical Trials, Health Economics and Outcomes Research, etc.) to match new drugs with best uses.
The goal of the MAPS/IFAPP Academy course “Introduction to Medical Affairs in Medicines Development” is to provide a detailed overview of these roles, of Medical Affairs within biopharma, and of the drug development process as a whole so that participants can know and demonstrate their knowledge of the function. Learn more and apply HERE before the April 12 deadline.
