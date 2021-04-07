New Orleans Event Planner Clandestine Events + Experiences Now Booking Milestone Event Celebrations For 2021
Magic-making event company offers high-end experiences in New Orleans, Austin and beyondNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Orleans event planning team at Clandestine Events + Experiences believes that milestones are always worth celebrating. Birthdays, anniversaries, bachelorette parties or engagements -- whatever the occasion, Clandestine is now booking luxurious milestone celebrations through the end of the year.
For a taste of what the New Orleans event planners can do, read on for a real-life example of Clandestine helping a client celebrate his milestone birthday with an experience reserved for the lucky few.
After arriving by private jet, the birthday boy + his friends were set up at the trendy Ace Hotel where a lavish gift basket awaited. From there, the guests enjoyed a bird’s eye view of the city at rooftop bar the Hot Tin, a private Sazerac cocktail demonstration, a tour of the Garden District and a convivial dinner at New Orleans landmark, Commander’s Palace.
The second day included an uproarious hours-long Galatoire’s lunch that culminated in a brass band pick-up -- leading the group on a pub crawl through the Quarter, which ended at Pat O’Briens for their world-famous hurricanes. Afterwards, they received the VIP treatment at the 6 p.m. show at Preservation Hall, one of the most hallowed halls in musical history.
Centered around the client’s love of Jazz Fest, Saturday saw the group enjoy top-notch music, food and crafts at the famous fest. A surprise party followed at The Music Box Village, a whimsical outdoor venue in a magical, offbeat, forested locale. Featuring a signature color-changing cocktail, a docent-led guided tour of the music architecture, a performance by the house band, a dinner under the stars and a special freakshow performance featuring fire breathers and sword swallowers, this celebration was one for the books.
“Milestone celebrations are, hands down, my favorite events to plan” said Kelley Troia, Chief Astonishment Officer at Clandestine Events + Experiences. “The very first event I put on at Clandestine was an epic surprise birthday party, and when I saw the joy on our clients' faces, I knew this was what I was meant to do. I'm so excited to start seeing that joy in real life again."
As milestone event planners in New Orleans, the team at Clandestine Events + Experiences has all three of the requirements: extensive knowledge of this enchanting city, established relationships with some of the city’s most exclusive venues and a passion for giving our guests awe-inspiring experiences.
By providing lavish experiences that highlight the varied culture and storied history of New Orleans, one of the best cities in the world, Clandestine ensures that all guests return home satisfied and satiated.
Celebrating a milestone birthday this year? Contact Clandestine’s New Orleans event planning team at info@clandestine-events.com, or visit https://www.clandestine-events.com/.
About Clandestine Events + Experiences
Clandestine Events + Experiences was established 8 years ago in New Orleans, Louisiana by our Chief Astonishment Officer, Kelley Troia. Kelley’s 25+ years in marketing and advertising include senior leadership positions at both Walmart Stores and Whole Foods Market. Since its inception in 2012, Clandestine has created experiences for 100’s of clients, with a healthy mix of corporate, non-profit and private clientele. This includes milestone events, team building off-sites, as well as conferences and festivals; with concepts and ideas that the Clandestine team ensures is a direct match to our guests. Clandestine has a small team of seasoned professionals, each with over 15+ years of experience, who travel across the U.S., providing our services to like-minded client partners.
