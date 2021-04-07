Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MirrorChic $200 Gift Card Giveaway

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MirrorChic, a leader in premade mirror frames for bathroom mirrors has announced a $200 gift card giveaway from April 7th to April 15th, 2021. This gift card can be used on any of their wide selection of frames and is an easy DIY way to upgrade your bathroom.

MirrorChic is offering 5 ways to gain entries into the drawing, with winners to be announced the week of April 19th. Submit your email address or follow different social media profiles to add to your chances to win.

"People are spending a lot of extra time in their homes right now, we want to do a small part to help people enjoy the look and feel of that space" - Jim Price

About MirrorChic
MirrorChic was founded by Jim Price in Temecula, CA. Focused on bringing customers a high quality product at a reasonable price and excellent customer service, Mirrorchic guarantees you'll love your new mirror frame.

Jim Price
MirrorChic
+1 800-331-2163
email us here
