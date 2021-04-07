Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,513 in the last 365 days.

Ursula von der Leyen is left standing by her male counterparts in Turkey

In a video of the awkward moment in Ankara, von der Leyen seems unsure of where to sit, gestures with her right hand and says “ehm” as Erdogan and European Council President Charles Michel take their seats.

Von der Leyen was eventually offered a seat on a nearby sofa, opposite Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who occupies a lower-status rank in diplomatic protocol.

In previous meetings the three presidents have all sat together.

Eric Mamer, chief spokesperson for the European Commission, said von der Leyen “was clearly surprised and that is something which you can see from the video.” He added that “it’s difficult to judge the reasons why she was offered one type of seat rather than another, that’s something which you’d have to ask the Turkish authorities about.”

Mamer said Turkey had been responsible for organizing the meeting.

He added that when it comes to “the view of the Commission abroad, what I can say is that the protocol level of our President is exactly the same as…

You just read:

Ursula von der Leyen is left standing by her male counterparts in Turkey

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.