WW II veteran, last known North Dakota National Guard soldier of famed infantry regiment dies at age 96

Fargo, ND, USA / 740 The FAN
Don Haney
Apr 7, 2021 3:20 AM
Bismarck, N.D. (KFGO) – Douglas, “Doug” Burtell, the last North Dakota National Guard World War II soldier known to be residing in North Dakota died in Bowman on April 3rd, just weeks shy of his 97th birthday.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.