Marlie Technology Park Presses the Reset Button
Welcomes Bahamian Company as Finance Partner in Smart Community ProjectKINGSTON, JAMAICA, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jamaican investor and tech entrepreneur behind the multi-million-dollar Marlie Technology Park in Old Harbour, Jamaica, Valrie Grant, has welcomed the partnership with Blue Water Equity Partners, a Bahamian investment firm to fuel its vision to deliver Jamaica’s first tech-smart community.
Ms Grant pointed out that through the partnership with Blue Water Equity Partners, the investment in the Marlie Technology Park will be in the range of between US$75 and US$90 million. “Marlie Technology Park is pleased to press the reset button at a time when this global pandemic is reshaping our behaviour and compelling us to a new reality of digital innovation and transformation. Notwithstanding the adversity and setbacks, we are now more determined to leapfrog into that smart future with Marlie Tech Park and to advance Jamaica’s sustainable development”, says Grant, a Geospatial Scientist and Owner of GeoTechVision.
“Our opportunity is to construct a viable smart community in one of Jamaica’s fastest growing secondary towns. We can do this by employing the latest advances in technology mindful of the need for a low carbon economy and planning and adapting for climate change resilience. We are elated to have Blue Water Equity Partners on board, they are forward-thinking investors, who share our passion to create a community where nature meets innovation”, she added.
Blue Water Equity Partners in a statement, said: “Blue Water Equity Partners looks forward to co-creating the vision for Marlie Technology Park. Together, the teams will bring the innovation, creativity, ideas and ingenuity that will enable us to shape a more sustainable future”.
Ms Grant expressed thanks to Sagicor Bank, the original funders of the project while pointing out that in the coming months, the new team will pursue infrastructural development and related initiatives to transform Marlie Technology Park into an integrated smart community that will be a model for the Caribbean.
“We live in a digital world that is moving at lightning speed”, noted Valrie Grant.
“We can’t control change, but we should embrace it and position ourselves to maximise on the opportunities it brings. That’s what we are working to achieve with Marlie Tech Park.”
Nadine Carlson
Marlie Technology Park
info@mtpja.com