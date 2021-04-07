Judge Herb Dodell Welcomed Legendary Attorney Alan Dershowitz to KCAA Radio's For The People to Discuss George Floyd
Legal Experts Broke Down the Derek Chauvin Trial and Answer Frequently Asked Questions
As the trial in the George Floyd death continues, emotions are running rampant, and the media fans the flames. The show with attorney Alan Dershowitz presents the legal side and eliminates the emotion”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judge Herb Dodell, host of weekly law-themed talk show, For The People, on KCAA Radio, welcomed the legendary attorney Alan Dershowitz to discuss the Derek Chauvin trial and George Floyd, sparking a spirited and informative conversation from the point of view of the defense and prosecution.
“As the trial in the George Floyd death continues, emotions are running rampant, and the media fans the flames,” says Judge Dodell. “At risk is the basis of our judicial system with its safeguards for justice. The show with famed attorney Alan Dershowitz presents the legal side and eliminates the emotion. This is the third time we have had Mr. Dershowitz on For The People and this conversation was the best ever, I urge you to tune in and make your own decision.”
About Judge Herb Dodell:
For more than half a century, Judge Herb Dodell, has served as both a successful attorney in the “trench,” and as a Superior Court Judge Pro Tem on the “bench,” having presided over more than 10,000 cases. As a lawyer, he has tried more than one hundred jury trials, civil and criminal, in both state and federal courts, and has successfully argued before the California Supreme Court.”
About For the People:
The purpose of the show is to help people navigate the legal system. It provides information as to how the legal system really works, from the inside and from the perspective of a long-time trial lawyer (the trench) and Superior Court judge (the bench). It illustrates the principles with real cases and provides guidelines for people who are in the system or about to be involved in it, including small claims, restraining orders, landlord/tenant, criminal and general civil litigation. It provides the answers to such questions as "what do I do if…"? while including a spiritual approach as well. The show can be heard every Monday evening at 7pm EST/4pm PST on 106.5 FM and 102.3 FM/I Heart Media in Los Angeles, or on www.kcaaradio.com .
About From the Trench to the Bench: Navigating the Legal System & Finding Your Spiritual Path Along the Way:
“What do you do if you want to sue someone in Small Claims Court, or you’ve been sued, or you’ve been served with an eviction notice, or someone is harassing and threatening you, or barraging you with texts and emails, or you’re the victim in an automobile accident, or you’ve been arrested? When do you need a lawyer, how do you find the right one, what questions should you ask, and what can you expect from your lawyer? This book will answer all these questions and more. It will provide you with essential guidelines and practical tools you will need to navigate through the legal system, thus saving you both time and money. Real stories and cases are used to illustrate the concepts in this book. Using the principles of Universal Law, this book will also help you learn to turn an unfortunate situation into an opportunity for personal growth.
