World Class Views, Parisian-Inspired Architecture: Alamo Square Trophy Property Hits San Francisco Market - $3.3M
Thought to be the work of notable architect James Francis Dunn, this condo features transcendent views, and a grand scale rarely seen in city homes.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alamo Square in San Francisco is famous for its Painted Ladies, the grande dames that stand watch over the verdant park for which the neighborhood is named. But other nearby architectural works of art, including 648 Fillmore Street (recently listed for sale for $3.3M by Pacific Edge Real Estate) offer all of the dramatic beauty with the added bonus of privacy. After all, residing in one of the most famous selfie-backdrops in the world isn’t for everyone.
Thought to be the work of notable architect James Francis Dunn, this condo home was previously featured in the New York Times and is a stand out by any definition. Dunn was known for his exuberant and French-inspired creations. In the Chronicle’s words: "It's not surprising that legends swirl around apartment houses designed by James Francis Dunn. With their undulating, cloudlike facades and lion-headed brackets, his buildings are among the most picturesque and provocative in San Francisco, and the most redolent of the grand boulevards of Paris." At 648 Fillmore Street, Corinthian columns flank the entryway, and golden gargoyles guard the distinctive oval windows above. The home itself occupies the top two floors of this striking classic building and feels every inch of its 4400+ square feet, with room for everything the 2021 household requires: Multiple home office/zoom rooms, guest suite, Peloton space, or au pair retreat.
Thanks to the east-facing elevation and open double-wide parlor, the unobstructed views lend a feeling of floating above the city, yet the golden dome of City Hall seems almost within reach. The formal living room and dining rooms are graced with stunning stained glass and natural light rarely found in this vintage of home, thanks to windows along the entire south side. A Wolf gas stove is the centerpiece of the remodeled, open-concept kitchen. Two bedrooms and a spacious full bath complete the main level. Upstairs, the ascendant primary suite spans the width of the building and offers a panoramic wonderland of city skyline and bay, as well as a dreamy walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. There are two additional roomy bedrooms, plus a spacious den and additional full bath.
Additional details and photos at 648FillmoreStreet.com
To schedule a viewing contact:
Alec Mironov
Pacific Edge Real Estate
DRE# 01873983
415-640-5374
alec@pacificedgesf.com
