Bluemark Receives The Startup Weekly’s 2021 Marketing & Advertising Companies to Watch Award
The Single Source for Onboarding at ScaleVALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluemark was recently recognized by The Startup Weekly as one of the 2021 Marketing & Advertising Companies to Watch. The Startup Weekly presented the Marketing & Advertising Companies to Watch award to businesses that have showcased strong growth and excellence in 2020.
Since 2016, Bluemark experts have been simplifying the complexity of onboarding at scale, while delivering clients a best-in-class service experience. What began with promotional goods quickly expanded into a full-service total onboarding solution. Bluemark is continuing to push forward in new and innovative technological paths to engage with their audiences in meaningful ways through tailored solutions.
This year’s awards attracted a record number of applications across company stages in the United States. The winners were selected by a panel of judges comprised of top executives, founders, investors, and industry experts. The companies were evaluated based on growth, strength of the product or service, impact on the industry, and commitment to customer success.
“We are thrilled to be included on the 2021 Marketing & Advertising Companies to Watch list. The strides that Bluemark has made through the talents of our staff and the partnerships we foster with our clientele is absolutely what has gotten us to this point. It is truly an honor.” - Joseph Shusterman, CEO of Bluemark
"This year’s award recipients represent the very best of entrepreneurial excellence in the United States. The judging panel was thoroughly impressed by the accomplishments of all awardees,” said Peter Justin, Managing Editor of The Startup Weekly.
About Bluemark
At Bluemark we believe that our people are our experts. Our purpose is to provide a comprehensive service experience, and our clients trust us to get it done right, no matter how big the project. Our fast growing team is here to revolutionize the efficiency and transparency of onboarding at scale through technology-driven processes and unparalleled customer service. Bluemark is passionate about unique promotional products delivered with a useful and holistic service style that always benefits our clients first.
We empower our employees with an entrepreneurial spirit and ability to get things done by always listening to the needs of our clients. Our tailored solutions bring their vision into reality with speed, expertise, and agility. For over a decade Bluemark has helped our clients engage with their audience, be it contingent workforce, merchants, or memberships.
About The Startup Weekly
The Startup Weekly is a leading independent source of news, insights, interviews, and awards for business builders across all sectors of the economy. The company’s media contributors include founders, business executives, investors, and other thought leaders. The Startup Weekly is committed to establishing a community for those pursuing entrepreneurial excellence.
For more information, visit: http://www.thestartupweekly.com
