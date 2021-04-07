LUMINEX: DIALOGUES OF LIGHT
Photo courtesy: Refik Anadol Studio, Refik Anadol. LUMINEX installation rendering titled: Wind of Los Angeles.
Outdoor Walkable Digital Art Exhibition in DTLA; One Night Only Local Artists Invite Community To Experience The Healing Power of ArtLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the evening of Saturday, April 10, 2021, the Los Angeles community is invited to experience LUMINEX, an outdoor walkable digital art exhibition taking place in the South Park district of DTLA. The exhibition will run 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. This experience is free to the public.
LUMINEX is curated by NOW Art Foundation, exhibiting six internationally acclaimed Los Angeles artists: Refik Anadol, Nancy Baker Cahill, Sarah Rara, Carole Kim, Luciana Abait, and Akiko Yamashita; supported by a collective of community sponsors.
Using our DTLA buildings as backdrops, these Los Angeles artists will use cutting edge digital art to reflect upon the past year, re-inspire our cultural connection, and spotlight the healing power of art. This site-specific exhibition will feature six massive architecturally distinct walls within a 5-block walkable radius (W Pico Blvd, S Olive St, W 11th St, S Hope St, Flower St).
Each local artist will transform their site, projecting a different story or “dialogue of light” using video and sound. The digital installations will speak to themes pivotal at this moment in time: voids and shattering realities, inclusion and diversity, the healing nature of water, sustainability and our environmental future, and local-global interconnectedness. Some installations will include live performances, augmented reality, multi-channel video art, and immersive experiences. “Our hope is that the project has great potential to aid our collective healing process, as we emerge from this pandemic, through the power of imagination in the form of art.” Refik Anadol, media artist and director, globally recognized for his work, including Dreams, Walt Disney Concert Hall, in 2018.
Through this immersive experience, LUMINEX will transcend the physical to evoke the healing power of art. Intentionally placed in the heart of our City, LUMINEX is a mark for Los Angeles. It’s an impactful and meaningful way for these artists to give back here at home – at a time when our communities need it most.
As businesses and buildings re-open, LUMINEX aims to safely engage, inspire and contribute to all Angelenos as we move forward. This video art collaboration will also illuminate the importance of accessible public art in our culture and the future of humanity. “Los Angeles is a city of artists and the light they shed supports our collective transition through what we hope is the end of this pandemic into the future,” Carmen Zella, Founder & Director, NOW Art Foundation. “I felt a responsibility, to our City and our local artists, to create space for the community to experience the work and messages of these profound artists. This is a love note to Los Angeles.”
"We are incredibly excited about our partnership with NOW Art in welcoming people back into the heart of Los Angeles with inspiring, cutting-edge art installations featuring world-class creators.” Tony Delmercado, COO at Hawke Media. “Beautiful art in a great city with an amazing, community-centric organization provides a welcome, and much needed change of pace for Angelinos and visitors to our great city emerging from a lengthy quarantine."
“The timing of LUMINEX couldn’t be better for South Park and downtown LA – residents and visitors are eager to experience the downtown scene that has been largely dormant for the past year.” Ellen Riotto, Executive Director, South Park Business Improvement District. “This is a safe way for folks to get out and explore the neighborhood. The quality of the art and Los Angeles based artists is world class, and the South Park community is ready to welcome them all.”
LUMINEX, www.luminexla.com, is curated by NOW Art Foundation, exhibiting six local Los Angeles artists: Refik Anadol, Nancy Baker Cahill, Sarah Rara, Carole Kim, Luciana Abait, and Akiko Yamashita; and supported by a collective of community sponsors: Panasonic, Hawke Media, South Park Business Improvement District, JB3D, Central City Association of Los Angeles, City of Los Angeles Council District 14, Arup Engineering, 801 Tower, Cutler Enterprises, Show Imaging, Inc. and Building Bridges Art Exchange.
Visit www.luminexla.com/experience for more information on experiencing Luminex, maps, and more. Masks must be worn at all times at all exhibition sites. Social distancing must be practiced.
Mar
South Park Business Improvement District
+1 213-663-1110
email us here