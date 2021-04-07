LoginRadius Ushers in New Era of Frictionless Onboarding for Tiroler Tageszeitung
Cloud-based identity provider backs Tyrolean-medium daily newspaper for high scalability and zero downtime
We want to make sure that we not only meet the technical and administrative demands of our clients, but that we also delight end-users with ease of use, security, and high scalability.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, the global leader in cloud-based consumer identity and access management solution publishes Tiroler Tageszeitung’s (TT) feedback on successful service implementation where the identity provider streamlined the most frictionless and fraud-resistant customer onboarding process for the newspaper giant.
Tiroler Tageszeitung is a leading Tyrolean-medium daily newspaper committed to regional quality journalism for over 75 years. LoginRadius has helped TT fulfill its demand for secure login while accelerating its digital transformation.
The identity provider also directly addressed the need to offer auto-linking of multiple social accounts, configuring webhooks, and implementing Single Sign-On (SSO) for customers.
On scalability with LoginRadius, the spokesperson from TT.com quoted, "We never experienced any scalability issue with LoginRadius. We had an increase from ~40000 users when we started, and now we are at ~177000. That's impressive!"
"As we expand and cater to new lines of business, we want to make sure that we not only meet the technical and administrative demands of our clients, but that we also delight end-users with ease of use, security, and high scalability," said Rakesh Soni, Co-Founder and CEO of LoginRadius.
"To that end, we have designed frictionless user experiences that will delight readers, so the newspaper giant can focus on acing journalism," he adds.
All-in-all, in TT, LoginRadius created a truly seamless digital onboarding and authentication for new customers and turned it into a business advantage.
LoginRadius has also published a case study to highlight TT's journey. You can read it from the LoginRadius official website.
