Powerful Prep Student Earns a Perfect ACT Score

We knew Andrew was a very sharp student with massive potential.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Powerful Prep, a leading concierge tutoring firm dedicated to transparency, massive point gains, and customized curriculum, announced today that it has had the privilege of leading a student to achieve a perfect ACT score of 36.
A perfect score on the ACT showcases a candidate as a highly attractive prospect to any university in the country. In 2020, 1.7 million individuals took the ACT, and in an average year, only 0.2% of those will score a perfect 36. That is only about 3,500 people in the entire nation who will achieve such a feat.
Andrew Bota, 17-year-old and a current junior at Irvine Virtual Academy/University High School in Irvine, California, started working with Powerful Prep in 2020 following his first ACT where he scored a 30. Bota’s goal upon tutoring with Powerful Prep was to achieve a near-perfect score on the test.
Matt Larriva, founder of Powerful Prep and expert in test-prep, test-taking, and the pre-college process, took Bota’s test-prep goals into account and paired him with one of the firm’s top ACT tutors to optimize his score.
“We knew Andrew was a very sharp student with massive potential,” states Larriva. “The fact that he was able to achieve this goal, despite the uncertainty and stressors of a pandemic, speaks to his dedication and ability to focus under pressure.”
Bota’s relationship with the Powerful Prep tutor remained strong and productive as they worked successfully to limit test-stress throughout a very challenging and demanding year. Over the course of the year, Bota’s score on practice tests increased consistently, proving that a perfect 36 was possible.
“When I received an email on my ACT results earlier than I was expecting it, I panicked. After all the time and effort I put into the ACT preparation, I was afraid that it would all be for naught,” says Bota. “After desperately attempting to access my account, I finally was logged in. I breathed a long sigh of relief, thankful that my score was high and that my nearly year-long journey was over, although I knew I would miss my tutor.”
Bota was initially scheduled to take the ACT in April of 2020, but the session was canceled along with several other future ACT and SAT dates. In February 2021, after traveling to Las Vegas, Nevada, where more testing centers have availability, Bota was able to take the exam.
“I started Powerful Prep in 2014 with the focus of producing the highest point-gains in the industry, so when students such as Andrew score perfectly on their tests, we share his joy and we look forward to seeing his future successes,” states Larriva.
Andrew is planning to apply to top universities across the country, including all UC Schools, USC, Stanford, Georgetown, George Washington, Harvard, Yale, and Columbia.
“My goal is to enter UCLA with a Regents Scholarship or USC with a full scholarship and then double major in Classical Civilizations and some type of Political Science or Rhetoric while doing pre-law,” adds Bota.
Powerful Prep also had the privilege of preparing Andrew’s brother, Peter Bota, for the ACT in 2017.
About Powerful Prep
Powerful Prep is a leading concierge tutoring firm dedicated to transparency, massive point gains and customized curriculum. Powerful Prep only hires Ivy League graduates and has the highest reviews of any college program in Southern California. The program has been featured multiple times on CBS as the premier test prep program in the LA area.
