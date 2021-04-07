Hartzell Propeller, RAF Agree to Incentives for Backcountry Pilots
Discounts for RAF Members
For those of us who love the land and the special backcountry places that only our airplanes can take us, more than 9,000 RAF members appreciate this very welcome initiative from Hartzell Propeller.”BOZEMAN, MONTANA, USA, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Propeller has reached an agreement with the Recreational Aircraft Foundation (RAF) to offer a special $1,000 discount on all new Hartzell backcountry propellers sold to RAF members. The RAF is a national organization headquartered in Bozeman, Mont., which is dedicated to preserving, improving and creating airstrips for recreational access.
— RAF Chairman John J. McKenna, Jr.
“Hartzell Propeller is making this offer to RAF members through the end of 2022 as part of our commitment to the excitement and fun of backcountry flying,” said Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge. “The RAF has prevented the closure of a number of airstrips and even built new ones. We are excited to be a part of the legacy established by these dedicated pilots.”
The propeller offerings included in this partnership include:
*The Voyager, a 3-blade metal scimitar propeller designed for the Cessna 180, 182, 185 and 206 fleet
*The Trailblazer, a 2-blade composite prop available for the Aviat Husky, American Champion Scout, Maule M-7-235 and host of experimental aircraft
*The Explorer, a 3-blade composite prop available for a number of experimental aircraft
*The Pathfinder, a 3-blade composite prop available on the Cubcrafters XCub and Carbon Cub FX, as well as several experimental aircraft.
Each of these propellers is designed to maximize performance for backcountry operations, including shorter take-off rolls and better climb rates.
“For those of us who love the land and the special backcountry places that only our airplanes can take us, our more than 9,000 RAF members appreciate this very welcome initiative from Hartzell Propeller,” said RAF Chairman John J. McKenna, Jr. “These new propellers are a direct testament to Hartzell’s commitment to innovation for backcountry airplanes and pilots. With added performance and reduced noise levels, all in the backcountry community will appreciate Hartzell’s new propellers,” he added.
“Through this new promotion, Hartzell’s commitment will be an exceptional benefit to current RAF members and an extremely welcome incentive to becoming a new RAF member,” McKenna said. In addition to providing the RAF discount, Hartzell Propeller will make a $250 contribution directly to the RAF organization for every member who buys a new Hartzell prop for backcountry flying until the end of 2022.
Hartzell Propeller is the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations.
Hartzell Propeller and sister companies, Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC, Quality Aircraft Accessories, and AWI-AMI (Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc., and Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc.) form the general aviation business unit of Tailwind Technologies Inc. For more info on Hartzell Propeller, go to www.hartzellprop.com.
About the Recreational Aviation Foundation
The Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) was founded by a group of Montana pilots who realized the threat of recreational airstrip closure was of national concern. They also recognized there was a need for a unified effort by pilots everywhere to protect public recreational opportunities. The RAF, a 501(c)(3) organization, is dedicated to preserving existing airstrips and creating new public-use recreational airstrips throughout the United States. For more info see: https://theraf.org/.
James Gregory
for Hartzell Propeller, James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here