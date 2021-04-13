Kiss Wow Club Launches New International Lipstick Subscription Service
The Kiss Wow Club, announces the launch of their lipstick subscription and the #KissWowLipLove campaign for the recently released Lip Love CollectionLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kiss Wow Club looks set to disrupt the beauty and makeup industry with the launch of their international lipstick subscription service. In a related development, the London-based company has created the #KissWowLipLove campaign as part of the launch of their first lipstick collection, The Lip Love Collection. The Kiss Wow Lip Love Campaign will enable people to share what they miss about wearing lipstick or what they love about lipstick.
The Kiss Wow Club is betting on bucking the temporary lipstick downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and has launched its new international quarterly lipstick subscription service to reiterate its position. In a similar vein, the brand looks to bring more consumers into the Kiss Wow Club community, encouraging self-pampering through the application of lipstick, with the launch of the Kiss Wow Lip Love social media campaign.
In celebration of the launch of the collection, the Kiss Wow Club will run the #KissWowLipLove campaign from April 2021 throughout the rest of the year. The social media initiative aims to invite consumers to join the Kiss Wow Club community by starting their day with a positive #kisswowliplove affirmation and sharing what they love about applying lipstick and how lipstick positively brightens their day. They also get to share what they miss or would miss without a pop of lipstick. The campaign is designed to highlight lipstick as an important part of self-positivity and to highlight how the ritual of applying and wearing lipstick can help to improve mood and confidence. Submissions to the campaign will be published on www.kisswow.club and their social media platforms.
A Kiss Wow Club representative stated, ”Our lipstick collection features three liquid lipsticks. The lipsticks include plant-based ingredients that are vegan, paraben and cruelty-free. Lipstick is an iconic makeup product and we are sure that people taking part in the campaign will readily share what lipstick means to them.” They also explained, ”The quarterly subscription is available on a flexible basis with customers being able to pause their subscription. The lipsticks are available internationally. We want to make sure our lipsticks are available to everyone. The subscription is also available as a 6-month or yearly subscription or on a one-off non subscription basis. Each quarter Kiss Wow Club will release three new lipsticks presented in a signature bespoke designed gift box.”
The Lip Love Collection is the debut collection from the Kiss Wow Club, featuring three lipsticks to subscribe to at £18.00 every 3 months or £21.00 on a non-subscription basis. The quarterly subscription model aims to ease consumers back into purchasing lipstick, especially if they have not been buying lipstick regularly. The Lip Love Collection comes in three strong, vibrant, and vivid shades: Berry Noir, Gingersnap Latte, and Cranberry Crush. Kiss Wow Club lipsticks are plant-based, vegan, paraben, and cruelty-free.
Kiss Wow Club lipsticks are formulated with natural plant-based oils, waxes, and extracts. The use of a variety of plant-based oils deliver moisturising, antioxidant, and smoothing benefits. Therapeutic oils such as jojoba oil, castor oil, olive oil, cocoa butter, argan and coconut oils and other natural plant derived ingredients are also included in the formulation. Plant oils such as castor oil, cocoa butter, olive oil and shea butter help soften the lips and makes it easier for the product to be applied evenly. The lipsticks are formulated to be long lasting and include finely ground cruelty free pigments which give the lipsticks their intense pop of colour. The combination of plant based ingredients, oils and waxes helps to deliver the intense colour and matte sheen particular to Kiss Wow Club lipsticks.
The kiss-proof, water-proof, smear-proof, and budge-proof Kiss Wow Club lipsticks will be available in over 70 shades formulated with high-quality ingredients for durability. The products come in different textures and shades, including matte, gloss, satin, and metallic.
For more information on the Lip Love Collection, the social media campaign, and other products from the Kiss Wow Club, please visit - www.kisswow.club.
About The Kiss Wow Club
Kiss Wow Club is a new London-based beauty subscription service startup. The company launched its first quarterly based lipstick subscription package in April and will be launching other beauty products throughout the year.
