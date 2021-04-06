Baltimore Sun – Environment secretary: Return of herring is a state regulatory success story

Great thanks to Dan Rodricks for spotlighting an inspiring ecological success in “Obama’s herring: Removing dams on the Patapsco brings back a silvery little fish” (April 1). Here’s the not so inspiring, but equally important, behind-the-scenes story: Removal of the Bloede Dam allowing the return of river herring to the Patapsco River near Ellicott City would not have happened without the teamwork of state agencies including the regulators, managers, funders and lawyers at the Department of the Environment, the Department of Natural Resources and the State Highway Administration. Read more