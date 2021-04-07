Beneath What’s Skin Deep
A look at a beautiful celebrity’s mental and emotional strugglesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a saying: “beauty is only skin deep,” which means a person’s character is much more important than their looks. This is often forgotten, however, when it comes to actors, actresses, and celebrities in general, who, more often than not, have to rely on their looks on top of their talent to succeed. In the case of Marilyn Monroe, one of Hollywood’s legendary icons, this neglect has become much more apparent, as most people remember her gorgeous looks but not her inner struggles. This is what author Gordon Jensen wants to change in his book Marilyn.
Gordon is a practicing psychiatry professional and hypnotherapist. He graduated from Yale Medical School and is a Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry at the University of California-Davis, School of Medicine. Throughout his career practicing in the field of psychiatry, he has gained experience helping people with their different struggles. During this time, he has published numerous documents about dissociation and multiple personality disorder. His wealth of knowledge makes him very reliable when it comes to the subject matter of Marilyn’s own mental struggles.
His work posits that Marilyn Monroe, behind all her popularity in the limelight, had to struggle with mental disorders and illnesses all throughout her life. The book reveals the different mental disorders she has, possibly caused by emotional deprivation and neglect experienced through childhood. It also puts forward possible reasons why incompetent doctors made her situation worse, and how the treating psychoanalyst’s own mental illness led to her overdosing on prescribed medication.
Marilyn is a shocking new look at the famous actress’s life. Buy your copy now!
