In the Mind of an Icon
An in-depth look at the struggles of a Hollywood household nameCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrities, especially beautiful ones considered to be icons for their appearance, are often seen for what they offer on a very physical level: beautiful eyes, gorgeous body, a bewitching smile. To many, this is how people remember them even after their passing. One icon in particular, Marilyn Monroe, is known for her stunning looks but not everyone knows about the brains behind the beauty. Author Gordon Jensen’s book Marilyn aims to show readers an in-depth look at the mind of a beautiful but distressed individual whose life ended way too soon.
Gordon Jensen is well-versed when it comes to the field of studying the mind. A resident of Hawaii, he is a graduate of Yale Medical School and is a Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry at the University of California-Davis, School of Medicine. He practices his craft in his own clinic, providing psychiatric consultation and aid to those in need, and is also well-versed in hypnotherapy. He has written and published different works including books on the mental process called dissociation as well as on multiple personality disorder.
The book reveals that behind the glitz and the glamour of being arguably the most famous woman to ever come out of Hollywood is a childhood that is full of emotional deprivation and neglect. It gives authoritative answers to questions that pertain to Marilyn’s different personality and mental issues, how she struggled with them to achieve success as an actress, and how the mental disorders were handled by incompetent doctors which eventually led to her death.
It is an eye-opening revelation to fans of the sex goddess. Grab your copy today!
