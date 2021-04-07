BUD CELEBRATES TEN YEARS ANNIVERSARY
Bud - Creative Advertising & Marketing Agency
Bud celebrates ten years of digital media, advertising, branding and content marketing excellence.INDIA, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bud, one of Bangalore’s premiere advertising agency, is celebrating 10 years since opening its doors for business. It has been a long and arduous journey with lots of ups and downs but filled with success and fulfillment in the end. Manoj Kumar, an experienced media professional, founded the agency out of a desire to set up his own business that focused on creative advertising. Bud achieved what most media companies failed to do in the last few years – create communication that is unique. Over the years, Manoj built an enterprise that valued creativity, collaborative efforts and an intense focus on every minor detail.
The values Manoj has inculcated in his company have held Bud in good stead as the company has grown exponentially with clients such as Bangalore Refinery, Britannia, Ashley, Abhee Developers, DSR Infrastructure, Prestige, The Adecco Group, Looking Good Furniture, among many. The key to this success is not simply getting such esteemed clients but having them on board for a long time and earning their trust, through result-oriented marketing solutions. Additionally, it has been Bud’s capability to adapt and change quickly over time as and when the market evolved, that has helped them succeed. Such as Bud launching its digital arm BUD Digital, in the early years of its formation, in lieu with the changing patterns in marketing. Likewise, now Bud is moving into a new frontier while collaborating with Disha Communications in order to create the venture Creative Factory.
Bud started in 2010 as a creative advertising agency. In the last ten years, Bud has broadened its offering considerably, in line with its growing client base – building on its initial Advertising Agency capability, by adding Digital Marketing services in Bangalore , Brand Management, Website Design & Development, Domain/Hosting Services and Server Management to its repertoire. Bud Digital, the digital arm of Bud, offers SEO Services , Social Media Marketing services , PPC Advertising services, and Content & Email Marketing.
There have been many notable highlights across the decade, chief among them was winning the creative mandate for The Adecco Group – Bud had to compete with several other notable advertising agencies of Bangalore to win the coveted project.
The launch of the Creative Factory coincides with Bud India’s 10th anniversary and Manoj had to say the following with regards to that: “These ten years have been a growing and learning phase for us. This anniversary gives us a chance to reflect on our past achievements, the work that we have done and are so proud of and the strong relationships that we have built, both with our clients and our team. Bud has a multi-talented team on board who brings to the table years of experience and expertise. Our team is multi-skilled and can easily churn result-oriented marketing solutions for companies from any domain. However, what we do have in common is a passion for all things creative. We love thinking, we love designing, we love coming out with ‘fresh’ ideas. I have always believed in Bud being a 'Small Big Ad Agency', i.e., offering 'big' ideas from a small set up.”
