Curated Today Launched MENA’s Largest Business Podcast Platform
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2020 by Judy Daghestani, Curated Today is an all-encompassing platform and podcast series jam-packed with data that helps entrepreneurs, retail enthusiasts, professionals and business women around MENA in their day-to-day strategy planning. Headquartered in Dubai, Curated Today is the first of its kind in the region that provides not only industry-relevant news but also accessible, uncovered consumer insight and exclusive advice from relevant experts in order to empower MENA retail industry experts with the data needed to succeed.
Renown experts such as Milli Midwood (Editor in Chief of Cosmopolitan Middle East), Marriam Mossalli (Founder of Niche Arabia in KSA), Tomaso Rodriguez (CEO of Talabat) and Priya Patel (Business Lead of Facebook MENA) are an example of the caliber of individuals who have gifted Curated Today’s community with raw and unprecedented data unavailable anywhere else.
Daghestani launched the concept in order to fill the gaps that she experienced while working in luxury marketing in Dubai since 2013. “The platform is meant to be a valuable tool to complement retail strategies moving forward. After users read our content, I want them to leave our site or podcast having learned a new fact or feeling inspired to start a new project.” Launched during the Pandemic, Curated Today thrived despite the challenging atmosphere due to the fact professionals had more time to tune into the business podcasts and read the latest retail and business news from home.
Shortly after the successful start to Curated Today, in July 2020 Judy teamed up with Rohma Theunissen, Curated Today’s podcast Host and Producer, to bring users information on the go. “Curated Conversations is an extension of the Curated Today brand ethos, which explores the unique elements of the Middle Eastern retail industry and the impact that it has on a global scale. Our episodes feature some of the region’s most prominent movers and shakers as they share stories, experiences, and learnings that address real-life challenges and trending topics to help our audiences navigate all of the changes they face in the industry today” boasts Rohma.
The editorial online platform and encompassing podcast series highlight:
Regional and industry-related news
Exclusive interviews with social, technology, fashion and female entrepreneurs
Emerging designers and brands in MENA
Startups’ and established corporations’ developments
Regional career tips and opportunities
Fashion, beauty, design, hospitality, tech and business trends
Curated Today regularly extracts and analyzes credible primary and secondary sources to offer tailored insight, making it a regional leading platform that showcases centralized knowledge on a consistent basis.
Explore Curated Today’s website and official podcast series.
Judy Daghestani
Judy Daghestani
