Governor Dunleavy Commits FY23 Funding for Silvertip Maintenance Station

April 6, 2021 (Kenai, AK) – At a press conference in Kenai this morning, Governor Mike Dunleavy announced he will continue to support future funding for the Silvertip Maintenance Station on the Kenai Peninsula during next year’s FY23 budget cycle. The Governor’s Office of Management and Budget will allocate Federal Highway Administration funding from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act to the station.

“Kenai area residents can rest assured that winter maintenance in the Turnagain Pass area of the Seward Highway will be in place for years to come,” said Governor Dunleavy. “The safety of Alaskans and their families driving that section of the highway in winter is of the utmost importance for me and my administration.”

Governor Dunleavy previously allocated federal funds to the Silvertip Station earlier this year for this winter and next winter. Today’s announcement means funding will be in place through the spring of 2024.

###