FieldMetrix's Job Card App Helps Businesses Provide Proof of Delivery

An industry leader in software for businesses has expanded its services with proof of delivery.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with FieldMetrix announced today that its Job Card App now helps businesses provide proof of delivery.

“Proof of a service or delivery can be more than just a signature capture,” said FieldMetrix CEO and Co-Founder Derek Mitchell. Barcode scanning and photo capture can also be a part of the quality service supply you offer.”

FieldMetrix, which recently celebrated 10 years in business, provides software that runs on the web and Android devices that enable companies to use mobile forms to capture data in the field. Data is visible in real-time on the company’s web interface that captures inspection forms, equipment maintenance checklists, signatures, and more.

FieldMetrix’s specialties include: customizable mobile forms, ad-hoc field data capture, reports, and assign field tasks to mobile workers.

Mitchell explained that the proof of delivery happens in just three quick and easy steps.

1. Send jobs to your field employees for them to complete on their device.

2. Use your Android device to capture signatures, barcodes, and pictures.

3. Email your clients with proof of delivery when the job is complete.

“Companies today are delivering more and more products and relying on companies to manage, distribute and deliver those products to their customers,” Mitchell said, before adding, “Customers, too, have new expectations when it comes to deliveries. Not just in timeframes but in how packages are delivered and received. And to handle all of these demands, companies need proof of delivery software applications that don’t just work, but change how they do business.”

But that’s not all. FieldMetrix is also now converting sample paper-based job cards into electronic reports for free for new clients. Electronic forms and job cards eliminate accuracy errors and provide real-time results.

“We're offering this for free for new clients because customers seem to have a 'moment of truth' when they see their own job card or inspection list in PDF format with a picture, signature, and GPS fix,'” Mitchell said. “Your phone is increasingly becoming an important tool for business activities.”

Mitchell went on to question, “Are your field technicians completing their work on their Android phones?” If so, Mitchell noted, “They can track SLA compliance and reduce the cost of time finding completed work. Imagine having the peace of mind knowing you have met your SLA goals, and your technicians have completed their work scheduled for today, and the PDFs of the job cards or maintenance work are already in your inbox.”

Mitchell explained that FieldMetrix can create custom reports that allow for easier reading and understanding of what is really happening on the ground. This gives users the ability to respond more quickly and accurately using the information they have gathered in the field.

The company spokesperson reiterated that the PDF reports of all work done in the field are automatically emailed to clients or field service management within minutes of completion.

“If you would like us to show you what yours could look like, send us a copy of your job card to support@fieldmetrix.com, and we will convert it,” Mitchell said.

For more information, please visit https://www.fieldmetrix.com/About and https://www.fieldmetrix.com/blog/ListAllPosts.

Field Metrix

FieldMetrix’s software allows businesses to provide proof of service without an extensive IT infrastructure. You can manage and monitor the progress of work by field service technicians. No more lost paperwork! FieldMetrix has served over 2,388,467 job cards containing more than 3,473,178 GPS fixes. Total cost savings to our clients is approximately 156,072 days for their field technicians.

