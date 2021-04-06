Former Paramedic Indicted, Charged with Sexual Battery

SCOTT COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Scott County paramedic accused of sexual misconduct.

In October 2020, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents began investigating allegations of sexual assault involving William Ricky Russ. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Russ, who was employed as a paramedic with the Scott County Ambulance Service, sexually assaulted a woman while on duty. He has since been terminated.

On Monday, the Scott County Grand Jury returned indictments charging William Russ (DOB 1/7/63) with two counts of Sexual Battery and two counts of False Imprisonment. This afternoon, he turned himself in and was booked into the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 bond.