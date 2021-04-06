Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
World Economic Outlook: Divergent Recoveries

April 6, 2021

New outlook warns of possible scarring in some countries from increased debt, bankruptcies and rising poverty levels. (Istock by Getty Images/TaroKichi)

Global prospects are looking better one year into the pandemic, albeit highly uncertain. The latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) places growth at 6% for 2021, compared to 2020's unprecedented contraction of -3.3%. But recovery is by and large vaccine-dependent and the lack of access to vaccines is making recovery hard to imagine for some countries, while others are well on their way. Malhar Nabar is Division Chief in the IMF Research Department and heads the WEO. In this podcast, he says these divergent recoveries are a big concern.  Transcript

Malhar Nabar is Division Chief in the IMF Research Department. 

