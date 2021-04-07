Take Pro Bono Survey, Attorneys Asked

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor urges Ohio lawyers to complete a pro bono survey.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor urges Ohio lawyers to complete a pro bono survey.

Faced with the worst pandemic in a century and the record job loss it created, the need for attorneys to help Ohioans has never been greater.

In a partnership with the Ohio Access to Justice Foundation , the Supreme Court has released the 2021 voluntary pro bono reporting survey to all of the state’s 44,000 attorneys.

The information is used to identify gaps in the delivery of legal services in order to strengthen the network of law-related help available to Ohioans in need. One in five Ohioans qualify for civil legal aid.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor provided a video message to attorneys.

“Due to COVID-19, we are in a crisis that we never faced before,” Chief Justice O’Connor said. “Ohioans need help navigating the fear of foreclosure and evictions, as well as healthcare and benefit assistance affected by this recession.”

Since the Ohio Access to Justice Foundation began the survey in 2009, the foundation has documented responses in an effort to identify which areas are most in need, and what disciplines are in greatest demand.

“Ohio attorneys are remarkable in their outstanding contributions of pro bono services,” said Angie Lloyd, executive director of the Ohio Access to Justice Foundation.

“The Foundation has been particularly heartened during the health emergency by the pro bono response to help Ohioans in need of civil legal assistance. We hope attorneys will complete the pro bono reporting survey so we can further champion their work.”

Regardless of the extent of the pro bono work, all attorneys are encouraged to complete the survey and provide the Court with this valuable information.

Participating attorneys in 2019 reported more than 105,507 hours of pro bono legal services valued at almost $26.4 million.