Today, House Republicans passed our Justice Systems Budget bill through subcommittee. Despite the historic increase in funding for DOC and DPS, every Democrat voted NO. While Democrats play politics, Iowa House Republicans are taking action. #ialegis #iagop
You just read:
Iowa House Republicans Propose Over $20 Million New Dollars for Department of Corrections
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.