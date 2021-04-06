Earth Enterprise: New York City Printer Issues Statement Of Support For The Asian Community

In memory of Danny Lam Earth Enterprise Carbon Neutral - New York City Based - Green Printers

Loss of Denny Lam to Covid. He was a strong contributing member of the NYC Asian community.

Earth Enterprise has held a long-standing commitment to not only the planet, but to the community at large, and when one in the community is attacked, it is an attack on us all.” — Andy Hort - Owner Earth Enterprise

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It has been a sad month at Earth Enterprise, with the loss of their colleague and dear friend Denny Lam to Covid. He was a great team member, and a contributing member of the NYC Asian community. In the midst of this loss, NYC is sadly witnessing horrific hate crimes being committed towards its fellow Asian community members. Earth Enterprise has held a long-standing commitment to not only the planet, but to the community at large, and when one in the community is attacked, it is an attack on us all.

Earth Enterprise stands proudly with the Asian community and their families, during these challenging times. They are committed to having a diverse and passionate company, have strongly supported the planet and all its inhabitants, including championing marriage equality, and will continue to fight for what is right and just, always. #seesomethingdosomething

“The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members”, Coretta Scott King