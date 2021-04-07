The Cast of The Sandlot Announce Limited Edition Digital Baseball Cards
In First of Its Kind Program, Stars of the Childhood Classic are Releasing a Self-Licensed NFT on the WAX BlockchainNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unprecedented move, the cast of The Sandlot has reunited to launch their own line of digital baseball cards, celebrating the 28th Anniversary of the theatrical release on April 7, 2021. The series will consist of 40 baseball cards (each available in three rarities - base, foil and signature foil). The cards will be sold in packs of 5 for $10 and 15 for $25 at the website https://boysofsummer.cards. This collection will feature previously unreleased behind the scenes photos, taken by family members on the set of the iconic film.
The cards will be released in NFT (non-fungible token) format on the WAX blockchain in collaboration with Pink Network (pink.gg) and bountyblok.io. For all presales, the packs will be delivered to purchasers' WAX wallets on Monday, April 19, 2021.
“The boys and I are all incredibly excited to bring this opportunity to fans everywhere,” says Grant Gelt, who played second baseman Bertram Grover Weeks in the film. Gelt is the Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Monomyth, the Nashville-based creative agency behind the card designs. “For years, we’ve seen public love for The Sandlot, and have been looking for the right opportunity to create our own line of collectibles. With the rise of NFTs, for the first time, we’re actually making our own collectibles. We think this is going to be something special for the fanbase, the actors and the NFT community.”
“We saw in NFTs a unique opportunity to let our fans behind the scenes for the first time ever,” says Victor DiMattia who played Timmy Timmons in the film. “As young kids during the shooting, it was a combination of summer camp and a family reunion. Our families captured a lot of pictures on the set that have never been seen publicly before, and this is the perfect time to share them with the larger Sandlot community.”
Cast members involved in the Boys of Summer include Tom Guiry as Scotty Smalls, Chauncey Leopardi as Michael “Squints” Palledouros, Marty York as Alan “Yeah Yeah” McClellan, Victor DiMattia as Timmy Timmons, Shane Obedzinski as Tommy “Repeat” Timmons, Grant Gelt as Bertram Grover Weeks and Brandon Adams as Kenny Denunez.
Boys of Summer anticipates several series of NFTs to be released over the coming years, with the potential to include other notable cast members from the film.
About WAX
The Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX), known as the King of NFTs, is the world’s leading entertainment NFT network. Cofounded in 2017 by William E. Quigley and Jonathan Yantis, WAX delivers the safest and most convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items and physical products (NFTs and vIRLsTM) to anyone, anywhere in the world. WAX has facilitated the trade of more than 100 million digital items of collections including Blockchain Heroes, Topps GPK, Deadmau5 and Capcom’s Street Fighter. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and follow along on Twitter and Discord.
