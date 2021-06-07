New Mexico US Navy Veteran Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in New Mexico to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-For What Will Be Involved in Getting Better Compensation

"Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly what will be involved in obtaining the best financial compensation settlement for you or your loved one.” — New Mexico US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

SANTA FE , NEW MEXICO , USA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Mexico US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are urging the wife or son-daughter of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to gain vital insights into how the mesothelioma compensation process works and what your loved one's compensation settlement might look like. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly what will be involved in obtaining the best possible financial compensation settlement for you or your loved one. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran can exceed a million dollars or more. For a career Navy Veteran with mesothelioma-the compensation might be in the millions of dollars as Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss.

"The reason we mention family when it comes to a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma is that by the time a person with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure is properly diagnosed---they were probably first misdiagnosed with the Coronavirus, pneumonia, and only God knows what else. The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the US is about 72 years old-and by the time they get diagnosed they are extremely sick, and weak----so they will need their family to help them. If the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to get a much better idea about how mesothelioma compensation works-as well as what their claim might be worth." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Albuquerque, Las Cruses, Rio Rancho, Enchanted Hills, Santa Fe, Roswell, Clovis or anywhere in New Mexico. https://NewMexico.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in New Mexico the New Mexico US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

The University of New Mexico Cancer Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico: http://cancer.unm.edu/.

* The MD Anderson Cancer Clinic Houston, Texas: www.mdanderson.org

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma