North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Person with Confirmed Mesothelioma in North Carolina to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation That May Exceed $1,000,000

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA , USA, June 11, 2021

According to the North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with confirmed mesothelioma anywhere in North Carolina please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for an explanation about what might be involved in financial compensation as well as what might be involved in your claim. Financial compensation for a person with mesothelioma depends on two things:

#1. "The ability to recall how, where and when the person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos."

#2. "Having a very skilled team of attorneys who specialize in assisting people with mesothelioma.

"Erik Karst is one of the nation's most capable mesothelioma attorneys and he and his remarkable colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been assisting people with this rare cancer for decades.

The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their campaign is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma anywhere in North Carolina including communities such as Raleigh, Winston-Salem, Charlotte, Greensboro, Fayetteville, Asheville, or Wilmington.

Aside from offering instant access to the nation’s most skilled mesothelioma lawyers the Center is offering the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in North Carolina. The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Duke Cancer Institute Durham, North Carolina: http://www.dukecancerinstitute.org/

The UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center Chapel Hill, North Carolina: https://unclineberger.org/

Comprehensive Cancer Center Winston-Salem North Carolina: https://www.wakehealth.edu/Comprehensive-Cancer-Center/

The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center says, “High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in North Carolina include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, pulp, or paper mill workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in North Carolina. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma