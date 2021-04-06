Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,440 in the last 365 days.

Baltimore Sun: Polluting paper mill in Allegany County must pay Maryland $650K, commit to cleanup, settlement says

A paper mill in Allegany County that regulators say is polluting the North Branch of the Potomac River will be required to pay more than $650,000 in fines after reaching a settlement with the state, officials said.

Read more

You just read:

Baltimore Sun: Polluting paper mill in Allegany County must pay Maryland $650K, commit to cleanup, settlement says

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.