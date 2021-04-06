Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ethiopian Airways airplane mistakenly lands at airport underneath building

(CNN) — An Ethiopian Airlines plane mistakenly landed at an unopened airport still under construction in Zambia, the carrier confirmed Monday.

The flight — a cargo service traveling from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and destined for Ndola, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport — instead landed Sunday at Zambia’s new Copperbelt International Airport, which has not yet been inaugurated, the airline said in a statement.

The flight — ET 3891 — made a safe landing in the new airport, Ethiopian Airlines added.

The Copperbelt International Airport is about 21 kilometers (13 miles) from Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport by car.

The transport ministry’s permanent secretary Misheck Lungu told the AFP news agency that the pilot had landed at the unopened airport “by error.”

“When he was about to land he was communicating with the radar and they told him, ‘We can’t see you,'” Lungu told AFP.

“So he used his sight as he had no control and landed at an airport still under construction.”

Ethiopian Airlines said:…

