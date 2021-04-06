Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US trying into stories of Ethiopian army executing unarmed males after CNN investigation

A CNN report published on Thursday found that Ethiopian soldiers had executed unarmed men in the country’s war-torn Tigray region.

The investigation, carried out with Amnesty International, verified footage of soldiers killing a group of at least 11 men before disposing of their bodies near the Tigrayan town of Mahibere Dego. A BBC investigation, also published Thursday, corroborated the same massacre.

Asked about the reports that Ethiopian forces were responsible for the massacre, State Department spokesman Ned Price said: “We are gravely concerned by reported human rights violations, abuses, and atrocities in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. We strongly condemn the killings, the forced removals, the sexual assaults, the other human rights abuses that multiple organizations have reported.”

“We are, of course, looking into these reports. We have taken close note of them and we’ll continue to pay close attention,” Price added.

Ethiopia is facing a raft of intense scrutiny over human…

