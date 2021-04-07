Abyde joins forces with Dental Ops to deliver HIPAA compliance solutions to independent dental practices

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

TAMPA , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, offering user-friendly HIPAA compliance software solutions, announced today a new partnership with Dental Ops to deliver industry-leading HIPAA compliance solutions to dental practices and professionals across the nation.

With new legislation such as the recently passed HIPAA Safe Harbor Law and the upcoming 21st Century Cures Act taking effect in early April, it continues to prove challenging for independent practices to keep up with the changing regulatory environment. Abyde’s partnership with Dental Ops will help even more dental practices manage HIPAA compliance programs by providing a simple solution that meets all government requirements.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for any sized medical practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. Abyde’s revolutionary approach guides providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies and more.

“We empathize with the challenges providers have trying to meet complex and ever-changing HIPAA requirements. This is especially true today as so many dentists are continuing to feel the effects of COVID-19 coupled with their already heavy workload,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “We are thrilled to team up with Dental Ops to ease the HIPAA compliance burden by implementing our revolutionary software solution for dental practices nationwide.

“Dental Ops is proud to offer our users only the best products and services, and we’re thrilled to partner with an organization dedicated to helping dental providers navigate the complexities of HIPAA compliance,” said Matthew Jarvis, President of Dental Ops. “We know our users will find instant value in the peace of mind and simplicity Abyde offers.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About Dental Ops

The Dental Ops team now provides Back-Office administration to Dentists nationwide, reducing in-office expense and headache! From Insurance verifications & claims follow-up, to Risk Management & accounting processes, to HR & payroll.



