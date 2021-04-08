Blue Pier™ Welcomes Neil Briggs and Courtney Pratt
Blue Pier™ appoints Neil Briggs to the Board of Directors and Courtney Pratt to the Advisory Board.
Blue Pier’s team, structure and partners are uniquely positioned to deliver on its mission to make pensions available to Canadians from coast to coast to coast.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Pier™ is pleased to announce the appointment of Neil Briggs to the Board of Directors and Courtney Pratt to the Advisory Board.
Neil Briggs is a Managing Director of CFO Partners LLC, an organization of experienced, strategic CFOs providing interim and fractional services to businesses. Neil has served as CFO in multiple industries including MW Logistics, WL Plastics (polyethylene pipe manufacture), TDS Logistics (automotive), as well as senior financial positions at ICI, Plc (CIL in Canada). Neil brings significant global work experience in the US, Canada, Europe, Latin America, Australia, South East Asia and South Africa. He has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions with both public and private companies as well as providing financial and systems infrastructure that allow businesses to grow successfully.
Courtney Pratt has served in multiple industries in senior leadership roles including Orocobre (Director), MD Financial Management (Director), Knightsbridge (Chairman), Stelco (CEO), Hydro One (CEO), Noranda (President) and Deloitte (Partner). A Member of the Order of Canada and the author of Into the Blast Furnace -- The Forging of a CEO's Conscience (Random House, 2009), Courtney is a renowned leader in the corporate and non-profit sectors who understands the importance of selecting and executing thoughtful, purposeful strategies that inspire stakeholders and support organizational excellence.
“Neil and Courtney bring to Blue Pier a wealth of strategic and financial-management expertise and experience,” said Blue Pier CEO James Pierlot. “Their deep expertise will be invaluable support as Blue Pier executes on its mission to democratize pension plan membership.”
“It’s my great pleasure to welcome Neil and Courtney to Blue Pier’s growing team,” said Board chair Raymond Steele. “We look forward to working with them to realize Blue Pier’s vision of retirement income security for all Canadians.”
“Workplace pensions provide essential support for retirement income security,” said Neil Briggs. “Blue Pier’s team, structure and partners are uniquely positioned to deliver on its mission to make pensions available to Canadians from coast to coast to coast.”
“Blue Pier brings to the pension marketplace a modern, innovative deployment of an institutional pension model that has proven itself repeatedly in Canada and internationally,” said Courtney Pratt. “I’m excited to have an opportunity to work with Blue Pier as it scales up to bring the benefits of this model to the ever-increasing majority of working Canadians who don’t have a workplace pension plan.”
About Blue Pier™
Canada’s first and only “Pension Plan as a Service”, Blue Pier enables employers across Canada to offer customized workplace pensions to their employees without becoming pension managers. Blue Pier’s open-architecture “fintech” model leverages scale, technology and unique design features to deliver sustainable, cost-effective pensions with minimal employer workload and risk. Designated an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic, Blue Pier onboards and serves employers and members without any need for direct personal contact.
