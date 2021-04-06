Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) Releases Launch Excellence eLearning Course
From Strategy to Tactics to Stakeholder Engagement, the course includes everything a Medical Affairs professional needs to consider at launch.”GOLDEN, CO, USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The role of Medical Affairs in the Biopharmaceutical and Medical Device industries has evolved to include strategic thinking that guides the function and the organization as a whole. Nowhere is this more apparent than Launch Planning. However, the ways in which Medical Affairs teams go about Launch Planning remains largely dependent on the designs of individual teams working in isolation. Now, the Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) is excited to announce the publication of a new eLearning module detailing best practices to guide the Launch Planning process. The course, which was developed by harnessing the valuable experience and collective insights from senior Medical Affairs leaders across the industry, synthesizes the key processes of Launch Planning into a comprehensive framework, and delivers actionable learnings in a simple and effective platform.
— Paul Tebbey, course co-developer
“From Strategy to Tactics and Scientific Exchange to Stakeholder Engagement, the course includes everything a Medical Affairs professional needs to consider at launch – a great learning tool for those new to Medical launches or a resource to include all of the essential elements for Launch Excellence for those more experienced,” says module co-developer, Paul Tebbey, PhD, MBA, Vice-President, Medical Affairs Biosimilars at Fresenius Kabi. Additional faculty include Ramin Farhood, PharmD, MBA, Vice President of Medical Affairs Practice, SSI Strategy; Anna Walz, Chief Executive Officer, MedEvoke; and Lobna Salem, MD, MSc, MBA, Head of Medical Affairs, Developed Markets & JANZ, Viatris/Legal Entity.
“As organizations turn to Medical Affairs colleagues as a key strategic partner to articulate and execute its strategic imperatives, this module provides a toolbox of practical activities that can be immediately plugged into Launch Excellence plans, enabling MA colleagues to hit the ground running and eliminate much of the guess work,” Salem says.
The module, which is included as a benefit of MAPS membership or available for non-member purchase, covers topics including review of the changing role of Medical Affairs, insights into the components of Launch Excellence, the design of a cross-functional launch team, systems and tools to support Launch Excellence and measure its impact, and templates to support Launch Excellence planning. Learners passing the final assessment can download a certificate of completion.
“The MAPS Medical Affairs Launch Excellence eLearning module is a current and practical resource that can be leveraged to plan and execute launch in any scenario. Starting at the beginning with Strategic Imperatives and concluding with metrics and monitoring, the course guides the user through each essential step toward an excellent launch,” says Walz.
Access the MAPS Launch Excellence Best Practices learning module HERE.
