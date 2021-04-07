Watkins Construction & Roofing Earns 2020 Best of Porch Award

Watkins Construction & Roofing

Watkins Construction & Roofing shows once again why they are the number one roofing company in the greater Jackson Mississippi areas with newest award from.

It’s truly an honor to be considered for this prestigious award! Our team has worked hard over the years, and awards like these make it all worthwhile. Thanks to Porch for considering us!” — Michael Dier

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Watkins Construction & Roofing is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Best of Porch Award. This award honors the top 1% of service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Porch.com in 2020.“Service pros that receive our Best of Porch Award represent the best in our network, who are consistently making great customer service their mission,” said Porch Founder Matt Ehrilichman. “These pros have provided exceptional service to our members and absolutely deserve recognition for the exemplary customer service they exhibited in the past year.”Best of Porch Award 2020 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include outstanding customer reviews, both on Porch and around the web, as well as a track record of consistently high response rates to customer requests. Additional Award requirements include quality credentials (being licensed, bonded, and insured where required) and having few or zero unresolved customer complaints.Watkins Construction & Roofing has been listed on Porch since 2015. This is the 1st year Watkins Construction & Roofing has received this honor.Service company ratings are updated continually on Porch as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted both on Porch and around the web. Companies are graded on a 5-point scale in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.For nearly a decade, Porch has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Porch provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.Watkins Construction serves Ridgeland , Madison, and Jackson, MS as well as Fairhope , Alabama.About Watkins:Watkins Construction & Roofing is a full-service commercial and residential roofing company, in business for over 20 years. When you choose Watkins, you choose Five Star customer service and an exceptional roofing system. Our clients refer us and use our company for all their roofing needs due to our commitment to promptness, organization, high-quality products, fair pricing, and dexterity. Watkins has proven experience, a stellar reputation, and the ability required for any sized residential or commercial roofing project. Watkins services Ridgeland, Madison, greater Jackson, MS as well as Fairhope Alabama.

Watkins Construction & Roofing is Platinum Preferred with the Owens Corning Corporation