Global Financial Stability and Interest Rates

April 6, 2021

Latest Global Financial Stability Report says higher interest rates could weigh on recovery in emerging markets. (Istock by Getty Images/RichLegg)

While emerging markets suffered huge portfolio outflows at the beginning of the pandemic, the latest Global Financial Stability Report (GFSR) shows capital flows have returned and the outlook continues to improve, partly because of low interest rates in countries such as the United States. The new report takes a close look at the possibility of rising interest rates and what that would mean for emerging market economies trying to recover from the pandemic. Fabio Natalucci is Deputy Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department and heads the GFSR. In this podcast, he says a lagging recovery in emerging markets is a risk to global financial stability. Transcript

Fabio Natalucci is Deputy Director in the Monetary and Capital Markets Department.